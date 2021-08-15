Woodcoin (LOG) Trading Down 19.5% Over Last Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $354,910.54 and approximately $72,399.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

