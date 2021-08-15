Wownero Market Capitalization Tops $14.39 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $14.39 million and approximately $47,571.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00048288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00057647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00134497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015406 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

