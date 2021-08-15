Wownero (WOW) Hits Market Cap of $16.08 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. Wownero has a total market cap of $16.08 million and $94,399.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wownero has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

