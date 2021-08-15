WOWswap Price Tops $7.56 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.56 or 0.00016410 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $49,189.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00048119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00134572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00155563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,067.64 or 1.00052427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.88 or 0.00877171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

