WOWswap Trading Up 14% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $8.35 or 0.00017465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $47,253.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00048708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00136601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00154088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,002.43 or 1.00393210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.65 or 0.00873476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.63 or 0.06846535 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

Buying and Selling WOWswap

