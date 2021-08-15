Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $538.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $584,795.34 and approximately $538.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $8.91 or 0.00019286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00048001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00132093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00154065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,326.15 or 1.00239982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.52 or 0.00879620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.57 or 0.07055178 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

