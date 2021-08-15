Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $9.29 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion and approximately $264.83 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $47,630.55 or 0.99865843 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00033607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00079476 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000992 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00012825 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 195,123 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

