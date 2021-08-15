Wrapped BNB Market Cap Reaches $2.95 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.95 billion and $626.81 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $404.55 or 0.00877644 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,290,065 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

