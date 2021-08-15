Wrapped BNB Tops One Day Volume of $553.46 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $3.04 billion and $553.46 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $418.14 or 0.00876828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00137104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00154223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,961.04 or 1.00572492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.69 or 0.06829149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,278,818 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

