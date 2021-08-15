Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) One Day Volume Tops $15,381.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $541.25 or 0.01174024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $15,381.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00047879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00132360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00153976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,945.46 or 0.99660341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.00875451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.17 or 0.07099845 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

