Wrapped NXM Reaches Market Cap of $111.81 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $111.81 million and approximately $21.17 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for $66.68 or 0.00144093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.08 or 0.00858120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00107803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044426 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

