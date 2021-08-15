Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Reaches Market Capitalization of $308,528.09 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $308,528.09 and $5,046.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $907.44 or 0.01968609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00057768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.33 or 0.00866309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00104656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043801 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

