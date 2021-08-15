WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,122 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.28% of WSFS Financial worth $50,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 801.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 334,669 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.49.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $163,954.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,454.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 22,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,613.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,804.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,181 shares of company stock worth $3,380,893. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.