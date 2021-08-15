XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the July 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of XFLT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.95. 224,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,715. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Brombach acquired 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Yogi Spence acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 39,288 shares of company stock worth $333,997 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XFLT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $774,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 65,725 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000.

