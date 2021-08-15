xBTC (xBTC) Price Hits $0.49

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, xBTC has traded up 59.9% against the US dollar. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xBTC has a market cap of $449,370.23 and approximately $3,389.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00048866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00132824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00155581 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,531.20 or 0.99564214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.59 or 0.00878560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.59 or 0.06938271 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 915,298 coins. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

