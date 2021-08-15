Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 111.4% from the July 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of XELB opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 52.93%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

