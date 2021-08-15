Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,878 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Xcel Energy worth $53,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on XEL. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.