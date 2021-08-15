Xend Finance Hits Market Cap of $6.05 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded up 43.9% against the dollar. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and $3.58 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00137104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00154223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,961.04 or 1.00572492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.14 or 0.00876828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.69 or 0.06829149 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

