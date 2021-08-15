Xend Finance (XEND) Trading 24.9% Higher This Week

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00048278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00134042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00155644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,898.06 or 0.99663961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.10 or 0.00877468 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.