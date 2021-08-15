Xion Finance (XGT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,523.00

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Xion Finance has a market cap of $330,665.55 and approximately $4,523.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,132,034 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

