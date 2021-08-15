XMON (XMON) 1-Day Volume Tops $303,864.00

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. XMON has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $303,864.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,879.55 or 0.03947010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00048959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00134308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00154120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,387.77 or 0.99513180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.83 or 0.00873227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.52 or 0.06884823 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

