xRhodium Price Hits $1.29 on Major Exchanges (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00002805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $175.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006222 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004797 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00027269 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001159 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000502 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00036750 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

