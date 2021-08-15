xRhodium (XRC) Price Hits $1.38 on Major Exchanges

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $441.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

