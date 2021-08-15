XTRABYTES Trading Down 21.7% This Week (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $587.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00131145 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00040498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00154846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,408.13 or 1.00093763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

