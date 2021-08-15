Xuez (XUEZ) Price Reaches $0.0262

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Xuez has a total market cap of $108,656.58 and $70,037.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xuez coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xuez has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xuez Profile

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,113,946 coins and its circulating supply is 4,147,512 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

