XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0108 on Exchanges

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $139.21 million and $793,669.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

