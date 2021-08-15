XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last week, XYO has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $139.17 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00057471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.88 or 0.00865665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00104383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043821 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.