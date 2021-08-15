YAM V3 (YAM) Price Reaches $0.89

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $11.08 million and $800,464.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00058344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.01 or 0.00861599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00108380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00044592 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,893,245 coins and its circulating supply is 12,508,136 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.