Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Update

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $1.10 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

