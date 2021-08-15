YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $103.88 on Friday. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.45.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YASKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

