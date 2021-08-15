yAxis 1-Day Volume Hits $220,755.00 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One yAxis coin can now be bought for about $4.09 or 0.00008565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yAxis has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. yAxis has a market cap of $3.81 million and $220,755.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yAxis alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00048849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00134221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00154166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,575.94 or 0.99719767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.62 or 0.00875332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.18 or 0.06885784 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yAxis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.