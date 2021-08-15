Ycash (YEC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,754.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Ycash has a market cap of $4.65 million and $18,754.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.63 or 0.00328316 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00151058 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.88 or 0.00153616 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002668 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,463,256 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

