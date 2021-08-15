YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE YETI opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. YETI has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.08.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,629,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,614,362. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

