YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,747 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in YETI by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YETI opened at $102.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,614,362. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YETI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

