YFValue (YFV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.54 Million

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. One YFValue coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.46 or 0.00874270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00109546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00045040 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue (YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

