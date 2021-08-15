YIELD App (YLD) Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $46.45 million and $745,242.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00057228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.42 or 0.00869716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00104492 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044202 BTC.

About YIELD App

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 123,458,581 coins. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

