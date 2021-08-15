Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 101.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 140.9% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $5.66 million and $5.31 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00131145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00154846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,408.13 or 1.00093763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.88 or 0.00879713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.46 or 0.07023593 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.