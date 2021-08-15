yOUcash (YOUC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $257,971.00

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 85.5% against the dollar. yOUcash has a total market cap of $970.82 million and approximately $257,971.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00058353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.91 or 0.00861994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00108361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00044610 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,636,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.