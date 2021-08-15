YOUengine Price Up 177.5% Over Last Week (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One YOUengine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the dollar. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YOUengine alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00058268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.00864771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00109539 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044503 BTC.

YOUengine Coin Profile

YOUengine is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOUengine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOUengine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.