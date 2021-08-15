Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,273 shares of company stock worth $5,677,791. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $135.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

