Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the July 15th total of 357,500 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 890,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CTIB opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.12. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of Yunhong CTI as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

