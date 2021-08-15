Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a growth of 100.8% from the July 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

YAHOY opened at $11.39 on Friday. Z has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.20.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

