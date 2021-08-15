Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce earnings of $2.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.74 and the highest is $3.09. Acuity Brands posted earnings of $2.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AYI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $182.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

