Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Million

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report $3.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $10.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.52 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

AEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEVA opened at $8.47 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.