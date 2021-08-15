Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.86 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will post sales of $72.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.82 million and the highest is $73.90 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $286.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.44 million to $288.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $329.52 million, with estimates ranging from $323.19 million to $339.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02).

CERT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In related news, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $533,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $2,800,436.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,632,930 shares of company stock worth $198,614,486. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 2,554.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,124,000 after buying an additional 4,657,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,788,000 after buying an additional 2,182,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,998,000 after buying an additional 218,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,023,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,551,000 after buying an additional 76,475 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,865,000 after buying an additional 801,502 shares during the period. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERT opened at $28.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.34. Certara has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

