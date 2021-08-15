Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Million

Analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to post sales of $2.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 million to $2.79 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year sales of $8.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.02 million to $9.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.03 million, with estimates ranging from $16.95 million to $17.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 203.31% and a negative return on equity of 135.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTZ. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Intrusion in the first quarter worth $115,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Intrusion in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion in the first quarter worth $226,000. 16.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

