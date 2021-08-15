Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Announce Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce earnings per share of $3.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.69 and the lowest is $2.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $4.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $14.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $17.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $20.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 60,596 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 8,903 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $142.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.08 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

