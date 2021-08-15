Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Announce Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30. Molina Healthcare reported earnings per share of $3.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $13.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $16.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $17.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.33.

NYSE MOH traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.43. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $283.43. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,996 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,187 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,878,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

