Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. National Instruments posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,831,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in National Instruments by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,257,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,457,000 after purchasing an additional 186,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,510,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.64 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

