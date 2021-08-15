Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. PTC posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.01. 807,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,180. PTC has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $153.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 330.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

